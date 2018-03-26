South Africa's Zuma summoned to court in corruption case

JOHANNESBURG — Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear in court on April 6 on charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

South African police confirm that the summons to a court in the coastal city of Durban was issued on Monday.

Earlier this month, prosecutors announced they were reinstating charges that were thrown out nearly a decade ago in a contentious decision that opened the way for Zuma to become president. The charges relate to an arms deal in the 1990s, when he was deputy president.