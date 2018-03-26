Spain captures alleged mastermind of $1.2B cybercrime spree
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — The European Union's law enforcement agency says police in Spain have captured the alleged mastermind of a cybercrime gang that stole more than 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) from financial institutions in a five-year spree.
Europol says the alleged gang leader was arrested in the coastal city of Alicante, 350
Europol said in a statement Monday the gang used malware to target more than 100 financial institutions worldwide, sometimes stealing up to 10 million euros in each heist.
The gang sent phishing emails with a malicious attachment to bank workers. The software gave the gang remote control of infected machines, providing them with access to the internal banking network and infecting servers controlling ATMs.