Suspicious packages received at military installations
WASHINGTON — The
Army Lt. Col. Michelle L. Baldanza says the incident is under investigation and the Pentagon was referring all inquiries to the FBI.
The FBI's Washington field office said in a statement that the bureau "responded to multiple government facilities" Monday "for the reports of suspicious packages."
According to the accounts, the sites included Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the district and at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia.
Army spokesman Michael L. Howard tells the newspaper that a bomb disposal unit from Fort Belvoir confirmed the package tested positive for black powder residue.
No injuries were reported, and the bureau said each package was collected for further analysis.
