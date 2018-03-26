Texas congressman's bill addresses child sex assault on base
FORT HOOD, Texas — A congressman who represents Fort Hood has introduced legislation to change how authorities handle crimes including sexual assault that the children of service members commit on military bases.
An Associated Press investigation showed earlier this month how neither victims nor offenders may receive justice after sexual assaults on bases at home and abroad.
Rep. John Carter is the first to propose a legislative fix. His bill directs the Pentagon to negotiate with state and local authorities over accepting criminal cases from bases where federal law prevails.
That would expand an agreement Carter pushed between Fort Hood and
The bill doesn't address funding, an issue the Austin American-Statesman highlighted as one concern, or what to do on overseas bases.
