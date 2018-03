The Latest: Russian official confirms 48 dead in mall fire

MOSCOW — The Latest on a shopping mall fire in Russia (all times local):

8 a.m.

A Russian official says 48 people have been confirmed dead in the fire at a shopping mall in a Siberian city.

Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladlen Aksyonov was quoted in Tass news agency on Monday as saying the additional bodies were discovered during the inspection of the scene after the fire was extinguished.

The fire is believed to have begun on the top floor of the four-story Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo on Sunday. The cause wasn't immediately known but a criminal investigation was begun.

Tass quoted Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov as saying 16 people are still reported to be missing.

___

5 a.m.

The Russian government says 27 people are now considered missing after a shopping mall fire in a Siberian city that killed 37 people.

The fire at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo was still raging early Monday. State news agency Tass quoted an emergency official as saying the floors were at risk of collapse.

Tass cited the Russian Emergencies Ministry as saying the earlier report of 64 missing included the 37 victims whose bodies had been recovered but not yet identified.

Tass said the fire started on the top floor but the cause wasn't immediately known. A criminal investigation was begun.