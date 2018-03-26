The Latest: Singer's Guam charges lead to Hawaii sentence
HAGATNA, Guam — The Latest on the sentencing of a singer and her husband for drug possession in Guam (all times local):
12:45 p.m.
Singer Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband will serve a 14-day sentence in Hawaii for drug possession charges in Guam.
Elliman-Alexander and Allen Alexander live in Honolulu. The Pacific Daily News reports airport officers found marijuana in Alexander's belongings and crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe in Elliman-Alexander's belongings when they arrived in Guam last year for a benefit concert.
Elliman-Alexander performed on the Grammy Award-winning Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1978.
Midnight
An attorney for singer Yvonne Marianne Elliman-Alexander and her husband says he is hopeful they will be sentenced to probation over drug possessions charges in Guam.
The defendants appeared at a hearing Monday after each pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession count filed in August.
Elliman-Alexander performed on the Grammy Award-winning Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1978.
The Pacific Daily News reports that airport officers found marijuana in Allen Bernard Alexander's belongings and crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe in Elliman-Alexander's belongings.
They were arrested in Guam, where they were set to perform at a benefit concert.
Their attorney, Mike Phillips, said after the hearing that his clients have completed everything they were assigned.
