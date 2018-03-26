US official: 3 agreements with Mexico on monitoring imports
MEXICO CITY — The U.S. secretary for homeland security has announced three agreements with Mexican officials during a visit to Mexico's capital.
Kirstjen Nielsen says two of the agreements involve commercial shipments across the shared border. She says they are meant to make customs inspections more fluid through "cargo pre-inspections" and to tighten controls on blocking contraband goods.
Nielsen spoke Monday after meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray. She says the two talked about fighting cross-border criminal organizations.
Videgaray says they also spoke about immigrants into the U.S. as well as the status of people in the DACA program. He noted that "there are areas where we have different opinions."
