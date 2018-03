10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. WHAT'S WELCOME NEWS FOR WHITE HOUSE

A growing American economy and passage of a Republican tax overhaul appear to be helping Trump lift his approval ratings from historic lows.

2. FORMER MICHIGAN STATE DEAN CHARGED

The university's sexual abuse scandal widens as an ex-dean is accused not only of failing to keep disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar in line but of preying on female students.

3. WHY DEMOCRATS ARE CRYING FOUL

The Trump administration's decision to ask people about their citizenship on the 2020 census stokes fear that immigrants will dodge the survey altogether, diluting political representation for states that tend to vote Democratic.

4. PROBE CONCLUDED INTO POLICE KILLING

Louisiana's attorney general rules out criminal charges against two white Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man outside a convenience store.

5. WHOSE MONEY TRUMP MIGHT TAP

The president floats the idea of using the U.S. military's budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

6. EARLY ON, MOVE MADE TO REIN IN WEINSTEIN

The Hollywood mogul's assistant says she tried to stop him abusing women two decades ago, making him sign a legal agreement that required him to seek therapy.

7. 'MOST OF THE YOUTH SEE THIS AS A FARCE'

With the outcome not in doubt, officials are using a mixture of incentives, bullying and cajoling to try to boost turnout in Egypt's election.

8. FRESH DELAY FOR NASA'S EYE IN SKY

The agency is again pushing back the launch of its next-generation space telescope — its highest science priority — until at least 2020.

9. 'ROSEANNE' BACK ON THE AIR

The TV reboot picks up where the show left off in 1997, with one notable difference — Roseanne and her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, can't agree on Trump.

10. WHICH MESS NFL IS CLEANING UP