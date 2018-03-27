2 grey whales swim close to California coast
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Two
The whales spent much of Monday at the mouth of the San Gabriel River between the cities of Seal Beach and Long Beach.
Biologist Justin Greenman of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tells The Orange County Register the whales appeared to be having a good time and there was no indication of distress.
___
Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com