Alleged New York cult leader appears in Texas court

FORT WORTH, Texas — The leader of a secretive group in upstate New York who allegedly coerced female followers into having sex with him and getting branded with his initials has appeared in federal court in Texas.

Sporting a blue t-shirt, close-cropped grey beard, dark-rimmed glasses and chains, Keith Raniere waived his right to an identification hearing during Tuesday's court appearance in Fort Worth.

Raniere, who is accused by some former members of leading a cult, was arrested in Mexico and returned to Texas on Monday on charges of sex trafficking and forced labour .

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cureton granted Raniere's request Tuesday to have his preliminary and detention hearings take place in the court prosecuting him in the Eastern District of New York.