Authorities: Florida teen held, said he wanted to kill kids

BARTOW, Fla. — Authorities say a 13-year-old Florida boy has been involuntarily hospitalized for a second time after telling deputies he wanted to be the next school shooter.

A Polk County Sheriff's statement Tuesday says deputies found the teen passed out on a sidewalk early Saturday. He told deputies he drank an entire bottle of liquor stolen from his parents and took a bunch of "happy pills."

Authorities say he also said he "wanted to kill a lot of kids" after being expelled last month from Westside K-8 School in Osceola County.