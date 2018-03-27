Brazil struggles to care for Venezuela's indigenous Warao

PACARAIMA, Brazil — Thousands of indigenous Warao are fleeing into Brazil to escape Venezuela's economic and political crisis, and authorities say they are coming with even more acute health and nutrition problems than other Venezuelan refugees.

Cultural and linguistic differences, along with acute health issues, are making it difficult for Brazil to care for the Warao.

Many Warao have little education and at best a shaky grasp on Spanish, which at least is in the same linguistic family as Portuguese, Brazil's national language.