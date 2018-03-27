Colorado's genetically pure bison herd gains lab-born calf
A
A
Share via Email
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A bison calf has been born at Colorado State University using a process that manually combines an egg and sperm in a laboratory.
The Coloradoan reported Monday that the female calf is the first at the university to be conceived through the process called in-vitro fertilization.
The calf brings the Laramie Foothills Bison Conservation Herd to 44 members. The genetically pure herd has more than quadrupled in size since its November 2015 release at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area and Red Mountain Open Space. The animals are related to the Yellowstone National Park herd, preserving rare American bison genetics.
The calf, named IVF 1, is 10 months old. Researchers used eggs taken from bison from Yellowstone National Park and fertilized them with sperm from bulls with Yellowstone genetics.
___
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day
-
Zuck and cover: Is CEO Mark Zuckerberg willing to act boldly to fix the Facebook crisis?
-
Shoppers Drug Mart’s rules on returns leave customers scrambling
-
Prince toxicology report shows level of fentanyl in his body was 'exceedingly high'