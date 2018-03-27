Egypt holds 2nd day of presidential election; outcome known
CAIRO — Egyptians are voting for a second day in a
Voters can choose between el-Sissi, the general-turned-president who came to power after ousting in 2013 his elected but divisive Islamist predecessor, Mohammed Morsi, and an obscure politician who registered at the last minute and says he doesn't oppose el-Sissi's policies, Moussa Mustafa Moussa.
With the outcome known, el-Sissi's focus will be on keeping voter turnout high enough to show citizens support his rule.
Tuesday is the second day of the three-day vote — a stretch apparently designed to boost participation. Reporting on the election is restricted, with journalists banned from asking voters who they support.
