Federal charges against man accused in child porn video case

MILLBROOK, Ala. — A man arrested in Alabama and accused of producing a viral child porn video has been charged in federal court.

News outlets report prosecutors announced 11 child pornography production charges against 44-year-old Germaine Moore, who authorities say is the focus of child sexual abuse cases in Alabama and Michigan.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court said investigators seized a memory card containing child porn images during a search of Moore's home on Feb. 6, the day he turned himself. Authorities say the video involving a young girl circulated as far as Colorado and France.

Moore's lawyer, Thomas Azar Jr., told The Associated Press he hasn't seen the charges yet and cannot comment.