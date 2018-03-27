Greek defence min: No use of 'Macedonia' in name dispute
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — The leader of the Greek government's junior coalition partner says his party will not accept any solution in a name dispute with
Panos Kammenos, who is Greece's
The two countries have disagreed for a quarter-century over the former Yugoslav republic's name, with Greece claiming its
Athens and Skopje have intensified talks on the issue, and Greece's left-led government proposals have reportedly included derivatives of 'Macedonia.' A refusal by Kammenos' party to back the deal could threaten the government's stability.