Greek defence min: No use of 'Macedonia' in name dispute

ATHENS, Greece — The leader of the Greek government's junior coalition partner says his party will not accept any solution in a name dispute with neighbouring Macedonia that includes any derivative of the term "Macedonia."

Panos Kammenos, who is Greece's defence minister, said in a television interview Tuesday his right-wing Independent Greeks party will "prevent in any way the use of the term 'Macedonia'" in the neighbouring country's name.

The two countries have disagreed for a quarter-century over the former Yugoslav republic's name, with Greece claiming its neighbour harbours territorial aspirations on the northern Greek province of the same name.