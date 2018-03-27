House speaker hopes Russian hacker will be sent to America

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The speaker of U.S. House of Representatives says he hopes a Russian man who faces charges of hacking computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other American companies will be eventually extradited to the United States.

Czech authorities arrested Yevgeniy Nikulin in Prague in 2016. U.S. authorities accused of him of hacking the computers in 2012 and want him extradited to face trial.

Moscow also wants him extradited on a 2009 internet theft charge.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says in Prague: "We have every reason to believe and expect that Mr. Nikulin will be extradited to America."