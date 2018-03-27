How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs
The news that Facebook's Android app has been collecting call and text histories is yet another black eye for the social media giant.
But just why was Facebook able to siphon off records of who its users were contacting —and when— in the first place? The short answer: Because Google let it.
The flap highlights the marked differences between the Google's Android and Apple's iOS software when it comes to people's privacy.
