Israeli military captures 3 armed infiltrators from Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has caught three Palestinians from Gaza who sneaked into Israel carrying grenades.

The military says it discovered footprints along its security fence with Gaza on Tuesday and in subsequent searches captured the three who were armed with knives and grenades. It says it is investigating the incident.

Israeli media reported that the Gazans made it about 30 kilometres , or 18 miles, into Israel and near a military base before they were apprehended, which would mark a serious lapse in security. In was the second such breach of the border in recent days.