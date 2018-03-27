Italy detains Egyptian imam accused of preaching violence
A
A
Share via Email
ROME — Police in southern Italy have detained an Egyptian imam who ran a cultural
Financial police in Foggia say Mohy Eldin Mostafa Omer Abdel Rahman is accused of criminal association with the aim of terrorism and instigation to violence. During a raid Tuesday, police seized his Al Dawa cultural
A police statement said the seizure was part of a larger investigation that resulted in the arrest in July of a Chechen man, Eli Bombataliev, accused of fighting with the Islamic State group in Syria and participating in a deadly attack on foreign and Russian journalists in Chechnya.
Italy has been spared an Islamic extremist attack, thanks in part to widespread wiretapping and expulsions of suspected extremists.