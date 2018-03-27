JetBlue chooses firms for proposed JFK terminal expansion

NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways Corp. has selected Vantage Airport Group and RXR Realty LLC to lead its proposed multibillion-dollar terminal expansion at New York's Kennedy Airport.

According to The Wall Street Journal , JetBlue's planned expansion would cost between $2 billion and $3 billion.

The airline currently operates out of JFK's Terminal 5, which has 29 narrow-body gates.

JetBlue's chief financial officer, Steve Priest, says the expansion could add 12 larger gates to accommodate wide-body planes.

JetBlue is in talks with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey about whether and when the development can proceed.

