Lawsuit: Mississippi 'harsh' in denying ex-con voting rights

JACKSON, Miss. — A new federal lawsuit is challenging the barriers that Mississippi poses to restoring voting rights to ex-convicts.

The suit, filed Tuesday by Southern Poverty Law Center, says Mississippi's system is "harsh, punitive and unforgiving" and disproportionately hurts African-Americans.

The suit seeks what most states already have, which is automatic restoration of voting rights once a person completes a sentence for a disenfranchising crime.

Mississippi's 1890 constitution specifies 10 crimes for which convictions remove voting rights, including murder, forgery and bigamy. A state attorney general's opinion added 12 more, including timber larceny and carjacking.