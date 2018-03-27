Markets Right Now: Tech slide leads stocks sharply lower

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

A late-afternoon drop in technology stocks pulled indexes sharply lower on Wall Street, erasing much of a powerful rally from the day before.

It was solid red in the technology sector Tuesday. Chipmaker Nvidia sank 7.8 per cent following reports that the company was suspending its tests of self-driving cars following a recent fatality involving an Uber vehicle.

Twitter sank 12 per cent and Facebook fell another 5 per cent .

Safe-play stocks like utilities rose.

The market was coming off its best day in more than two years following a steep slide last week.

The S&P 500 index fell 45 points, or 1.7 per cent , to 2,612.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 344 points, or 1.4 per cent , to 23,857. The Nasdaq composite lost 211 points, or 2.9 per cent , to 7,008.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are turning broadly higher in midday trading after wobbling between gains and losses during the morning.

The gains Tuesday built on a powerful rally the day before that gave the market its biggest gain in more than two years. The market is still in the process of clawing back the huge losses it sustained last week.

Technology companies and banks contributed the most to the market's upturn. Apple rose 1 per cent and JPMorgan Chase increased 1.1 per cent .

The S&P 500 climbed 14 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,673.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 219 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 24,422. The Nasdaq composite rose 18 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 7,238.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.82 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street following a huge gain the day before, led by more gains in technology companies and banks.

Microsoft climbed another 1.4 per cent in early trading Tuesday, and BB&T gained 1.7 per cent .

U.S.-listed shares of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline rose 3.5 per cent after the company agreed to buy out its Swiss partner Novartis in their consumer health joint venture.

The S&P 500 climbed 3 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,663.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 24,273. It jumped 669 points a day earlier. The Nasdaq rose 21 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 7,242.