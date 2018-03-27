Markets Right Now: Tech slide leads stocks sharply lower
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
4 p.m.
A late-afternoon drop in technology stocks pulled indexes sharply lower on Wall Street, erasing much of a powerful rally from the day before.
It was solid red in the technology sector Tuesday. Chipmaker Nvidia sank 7.8
Twitter sank 12
Safe-play stocks like utilities rose.
The market was coming off its best day in more than two years following a steep slide last week.
The S&P 500 index fell 45 points, or 1.7
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 344 points, or 1.4
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are turning broadly higher in midday trading after wobbling between gains and losses during the morning.
The gains Tuesday built on a powerful rally the day before that gave the market its biggest gain in more than two years. The market is still in the process of clawing back the huge losses it sustained last week.
Technology companies and banks contributed the most to the market's upturn. Apple rose 1
The S&P 500 climbed 14 points, or 0.6
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 219 points, or 0.9
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.82
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street following a huge gain the day before, led by more gains in technology companies and banks.
Microsoft climbed another 1.4
U.S.-listed shares of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline rose 3.5
The S&P 500 climbed 3 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70 points, or 0.3
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.83