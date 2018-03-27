News / World

North Dakota tries to establish Theodore Roosevelt library

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Jeanne Randall, right, and her daughter Zoe, of Shoreview, Minn., take photos at Painted Canyon in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Theodore Roosevelt‚Äôs old turf in North Dakota is now the national park in his name. The park is home to a wide variety of wildlife, from prairie dogs to wild horses and bison. It is North Dakota‚Äôs top tourist attraction, drawing more than 700,000 visitors annually. (AP Photo/Blake Nicholson, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. — Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation's 26th president.

Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s.

They acknowledge it will be a challenge, but they're working to raise $100 million and are digitizing Roosevelt's papers. State and local government has contributed $15 million.

The library would be in Dickinson, with the museum about a half-hour drive away in Medora, a tourist town on the doorstep of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Great-great grandson Kermit Roosevelt III says the goal is to show the many sides of Teddy Roosevelt — politician, soldier, outdoorsman, scholar.

