Novartis sells joint venture stake to GSK for $13 billion

GENEVA — Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis says it is selling its stake in a consumer health care joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline to the British company for $13 billion.

The joint venture was formed in 2015 and Novartis holds a 36.5- per cent stake. Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said in a statement Wednesday that it "is progressing well," but "the time is right for Novartis to divest a non-core asset at an attractive price."