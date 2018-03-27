Novartis sells joint venture stake to GSK for $13 billion
A
A
Share via Email
GENEVA — Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis says it is selling its stake in a consumer health care joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline to the British company for $13 billion.
The joint venture was formed in 2015 and Novartis holds a 36.5-
Novartis said the sale will be a cash transaction, and is subject to the approval of GSK shareholders. The four Novartis-appointed directors on the joint venture's board will step down when the sale is completed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day
-
Despite outrage, ice cream brand Sweet Jesus won't be changing its name
-
Shoppers Drug Mart’s rules on returns leave customers scrambling
-
'I let my city down:' Councillor regrets not fighting for diversity on economic board