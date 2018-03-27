'Paint Your Wagon' exhibit featured at Baker County museum

BAKER CITY, Ore. — A new exhibit at the Baker Heritage Museum celebrates the 50th anniversary of "Paint Your Wagon," the big-budget Western musical that was filmed in Eastern Oregon.

The movie starring Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood and Jean Seberg was filmed in two main locations — near Anthony Lakes and along East Eagle Creek in the Wallowa Mountains northeast of Baker City.

The Baker City Herald reports the museum display includes photographs on loan from the community and memorabilia ranging from promotional posters to the pants worn by Lee Marvin.

The movie was filmed in 1968 and opened the following year to mixed reviews. The display will be featured in the museum's main gallery through the 2019 season.

