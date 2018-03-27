Poland to sign deal to buy US Patriot air defence systems
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — Poland says it will sign a deal Wednesday to purchase U.S. air
The
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the first Patriot systems will come to Poland in 2022 and the following ones in 2024. He did not specify their number.
Morawiecki said they were of the latest generation and would ensure the security of Poland's and the region's skies in an "unprecedented way." He said Poland will be the first foreign recipient of some of the newest Patriot elements, especially radar equipment.
He wouldn't reveal the cost, but said it was "negotiated very well" and lays ground for arms
On NATO and European Union's eastern flank, Poland is upgrading its
Morawiecki said Poland wants to have friendly relations with its
Last week, Poland signed an accompanying offset deal worth about 950 million zlotys ($279 million) with Patriot system makers Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.
In November, the U.S. Congress agreed to a deal for 16 launchers and 208 interceptor missiles PAC-3 MSE, along with radiolocation stations for Poland's mobile medium-range