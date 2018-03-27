Police: Skeletal remains identified as those of missing boy

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Police in a Phoenix suburb say skeletal remains found in a field have been positively identified as those of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared nearly two years ago.

The Buckeye Police Department said Tuesday in a statement that the remains found by a city worker March 8 on a farm field are those of Jesse Wilson, who was last seen in July 2016.

No information was released on a possible cause of death, and police said their investigation continues.

Police said previously the bones were identified as human and were being submitted for DNA analysis.