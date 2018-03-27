Pope visits retired pontiff after doctored letter scandal

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has visited retired Pope Benedict XVI in the first known contact between the two popes following a major gaffe by Francis' communications chief over his misrepresentation of a letter from Benedict.

The Vatican press office said Francis called on Benedict on Tuesday to bring him Easter greetings.

The meeting, however, came a week after Francis' hand-picked communications czar, Monsignor Dario Vigano, was forced to resign over the so-called Lettergate scandal.

Vigano partially revealed the contents of a private letter from Benedict to make it seem as if he endorsed a new volume of books about Francis' theology, when he hadn't read it. Vigano then had a photo of the letter doctored to blur out Benedict's full caveat.