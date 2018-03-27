Prosecutors: Man threatened a Virginia mayor, congressman
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Prosecutors say a Virginia man jailed on accusations of threatening to shoot a U.S. congressman over marijuana policy had also threatened to kill a mayor over deteriorating road conditions.
A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms confirmed to The Virginian-Pilot that Sessoms was aware of a threat made by 69-year-old Wallace Grove Godwin against Sessoms. Authorities say it came a month before Godwin threatened to shoot Rep. Scott Taylor and harm two members of his congressional staff.
