Russian court upholds injunction blocking Navalny's video

MOSCOW — A court in southern Russia has ruled to uphold an injunction to block an online investigation featuring a woman who has boasted of her relationship with a Russian oligarch.

The video posted in February by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny drew from the social media account of Anastasia Vashukevich, a Belarusian woman who claimed to have had an affair with billionaire tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

Deripaska has sued Vashukevich and her "sex guru," Alexander Kirillov, for breach of privacy. A court in southern Russia imposed an injunction, and communications providers blocked access to the video. Navalny appealed that ruling to the Krasnodar regional court, which rejected it Tuesday.