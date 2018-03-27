South Africa land protest turns violent; 30 arrested

JOHANNESBURG — South African police have arrested about 30 people after violent protests in which demonstrators tried to occupy state-owned land and set a police station on fire.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at rioters who looted shops, vandalized buildings and threw stones at vehicles in the coastal town of Hermanus on Monday.

Local media outlet eNCA says protesters occupying vacant land demanded that the municipality supply them with water and electricity.

The unrest follows recent statements by President Cyril Ramaphosa that land transfers must be managed through dialogue and that there will be "no smash and grab" seizures.