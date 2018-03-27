South Carolina shoplifting suspect dies after chase, wreck

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shoplifting suspect has died after a wreck following a chase by a South Carolina sheriff's deputy.

Highway Patrol Cpl. Bill Rhyne told news outlets the wreck happened around noon Monday on Interstate 20 in Richland County.

Investigators say the front-seat passenger in a pickup truck that ran from a sheriff's deputy died after the driver crashed into a fence, sending one of the fence posts through the windshield. Rhyne said the man was taken to a hospital where he died. His name wasn't immediately released.

The pickup driver, Calvin Garrett Liabastre, has been charged with felony driving under the influence involving death. It was not known if he has an attorney.