State funeral planned at Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller

Former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller was brought to the Capitol Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Atlanta, after a service at Peachtree Road UMC. Legislators lined the steps of the Capitol as his casket was carried the the rotunda where he will lie in state until Wednesday afternoon. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA — A state funeral is planned Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol for Zell Miller, a former U.S. senator and two-term Georgia governor.

Miller died Friday in his old family home in the north Georgia mountain town of Young Harris. He was 86.

He served his terms as Georgia governor from 1991 until 1999 and was appointed to the Senate in 2000.

Miller was honoured Monday at a service in Young Harris, where he was remembered for a long political career that began at city hall.

Three former presidents — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — spoke at a service Tuesday at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

After Wednesday's service, Miller's body will be taken to a funeral home in Cumming, Georgia, north of Atlanta.

