Texas man pleads guilty to trying to bomb Confederate statue
HOUSTON — A Houston man has admitted to a federal judge that he planned to bomb a Confederate statue last summer.
The 26-year-old told the judge he was pleading guilty voluntarily. He told the judge he'd intended "to damage the statue significantly."
The incident happened amid a wave of protests over Confederate monuments across the U.S. last summer. Officials say a park ranger caught Schneck in August with two boxes containing explosive materials near the statue.
Schneck told the judge he's currently taking mood stabilizing medication.