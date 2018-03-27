The Latest: 3 ex-presidents attend Zell Miller's funeral

ATLANTA — The Latest on former Sen. Zell Miller's funeral (all times local):

11 a.m.

A funeral for former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller is beginning with three former presidents seated on the front pew.

Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush all will eulogize Miller on Tuesday at a church in the Buckhead neighbourhood of Atlanta.

Miller died Friday at the age of 86. He was a lifelong Democrat and architect of Georgia's HOPE college scholarship program.

Carter and Miller once served together as state senators. Miller nominated his longtime friend Clinton at Democrats' 1992 convention. As a senator, he bucked his party to back the Republican Bush's 2004 re-election.

After the funeral, a motorcade will transport Miller's remains to the Georgia Capitol. He will lie in state until a state funeral Wednesday.

___

1:45 a.m.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will share a pulpit as they eulogize former Georgia Gov. and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller at an Atlanta church.

The funeral Tuesday at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church is the second of three public services for Miller, who died Friday at the age of 86.

Miller was a lifelong Democrat but is the only American to have delivered the keynote address at a Democratic and Republican national convention. He did it for Clinton in 1992 and Bush in 2004.

Miller was celebrated Monday in his hometown of Young Harris in the north Georgia mountains where he was born and where he died.