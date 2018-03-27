The Latest: 3 now indicted boy's death on Kansas waterslide

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Latest on the arrest of a water park company's co-owner in Texas in connection to a Kansas criminal case (all times local):

1 p.m.

The number of people indicted in the death of a 10-year-old Kansas boy on what was promoted as the world's largest waterslide has grown to three.

The Kansas attorney general's office says Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts co-owner Jeffrey Henry and ride designer John Schooley are charged with reckless second-degree murder in the indictment unsealed Tuesday. The charges stem from the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab who was decapitated in 2016 when his ride went airborne at the water park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Schlitterbahn didn't immediately respond to questions about whether they have attorneys.

The attorney general's office announced Friday that the Schlitterbahn park and its former operations director, Tyler Austin Miles, had been indicted on 20 felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

____

11:45 a.m.

A Texas judge has ordered the co-owner of a water park company held without bond as a criminal case proceeds in the death of a 10-year-old boy at one of the company's parks in Kansas.

Victoria Cisneros, spokeswoman for the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, says 62-year-old Jeffrey Henry appeared for a hearing Tuesday.

She says county prosecutors asked that Henry be held without bond at the request of the Kansas Attorney General's Office. Henry was earlier being held on a $500,000 bond. He's facing charges in Kansas of murder, aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

Henry will remain at the Cameron County jail in far South Texas as he awaits extradition to Kansas. Cisneros didn't immediately have details on when extradition may occur.

Henry's arrest Monday follows a Kansas grand jury's indictment last week of the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, and a former operations director on 20 felony charges. They included a single count of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Caleb Schwab in 2016.

___

11 a.m.

The family of a 10-year-old Kansas boy killed on what was promoted as the world's largest waterslide says a criminal indictment shows that issues with the water park company "go far beyond" the boy's death.

The family of Caleb Schwab released a statement Monday in reaction to a 20-count indictment released last week of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts and one of its co-owners.

Another co-owner, Jeffrey Henry, was arrested Monday and booked into a Texas jail on suspicion of murder, child endangerment and other charges. He's expected in court Tuesday.

The Schwab family says they have "full faith and trust" in Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and know he'll "take appropriate steps in the interest of public safety."

Caleb was killed in August 2016 while riding the waterslide at the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The indictment released last week alleges the slide met few, if any, industry standards and that necessary repairs were avoided or delayed.

___

8:45 a.m.

Jail records show the co-owner of a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on a giant water slide is being held in Texas on suspicion of murder, aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.

Cameron County jail's brief online records cite a "Kansas agency" in the booking charges against Jeffrey Henry. The records don't provide any detail, but a spokeswoman for the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, said Monday that Henry had been arrested in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt hasn't responded to phone calls and emails seeking details about possible charges against Henry. The Kansas indictment is sealed.

A Cameron County booking clerk says Henry is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

A Kansas grand jury last week indicted Schlitterbahn and its former operations director, Tyler Austin Miles, on 20 felony charges. They included a single count of involuntary manslaughter in Caleb's death.

Henry is co-owner of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts. Online jail records did not list an attorney for him.

___

1 a.m.

A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in Texas in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death.

Jeffrey Henry is being held without bond at the jail in Cameron County, Texas. A jail booking clerk says he'll remain there until a court appearance Tuesday.

Henry's arrest Monday follows a Kansas grand jury's indictment last week of the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas, and its former operations director, Tyler Austin Miles, on 20 felony charges. They included a single count of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Caleb Schwab in 2016.

The boy died on what was promoted as the world's largest waterslide.