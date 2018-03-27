The Latest: Brown called heroic for part in segregation case
A
A
Share via Email
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Latest on the death of Linda Brown, who as a girl in Kansas was at the
11 p.m.
The president and director-counsel at NAACP Legal
Sherrilyn Ifill said in a statement that Brown "stands as an example of how ordinary schoolchildren took
Brown as a Kansas girl was at the
Brown's father tried to
___
5:20 p.m.
Linda Brown, the Kansas girl at the
Topeka's former Sumner School was all-white when her father, Oliver, tried to
Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel of Topeka confirmed that Linda Brown died Sunday afternoon. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Her sister, Cheryl Brown Henderson, founding president of The Brown Foundation, confirmed the death to The Topeka Capital-Journal. She declined comment from the family.
Kansas Deputy Education Commissioner Dale Dennis says her legacy is not only here but nationwide. He says the effect she had "on our society would be unbelievable and insurmountable."
___
This story has been updated to show that Linda Brown was 75, not 76.