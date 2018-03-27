The Latest: Expert says Brexit campaign used Facebook data

LONDON — The Latest on the Facebook privacy scandal (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The computer expert who sparked a global debate over electronic privacy has told lawmakers that the official campaign backing Britain's exit from the European Union had access to data that was inappropriately collected from millions of Facebook users.

Christopher Wylie previously alleged that Cambridge Analytica used data harvested from more than 50 million Facebook users to help U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Wylie told the House of Commons' media committee on Tuesday that he "absolutely" believed Canadian campaign consultant AggregateIQ had drawn on Cambridge Analytica's databases for its work on the EU referendum.

He told the committee: "You can't have targeting software that doesn't access the database. Cambridge Analytica would have a database and AIQ would access that database, otherwise the software wouldn't work."

___

9:55 a.m.

The whistleblower at the heart of the Facebook privacy scandal is set to testify before British lawmakers investigating the increasing rise of fake news.

Christopher Wylie has alleged that Cambridge Analytica harvested details of 50 million Facebook users and used the material in U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign. It is alleged the material made it possible to micro-target users with campaign material.