The Latest: Fertility clinic's embryo tank had prior trouble

CLEVELAND — The Latest on the fertility clinic tank failure (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

An Ohio fertility clinic says it had been experiencing problems with a storage tank for several weeks before it malfunctioned in early March and ruined more than 4,000 eggs and embryos.

A letter sent to patients by University Hospitals in suburban Cleveland says the problem forced the clinic's staff to manually fill liquid nitrogen into the tank to keep the embryos frozen.

The letter released Tuesday says the hospital suspects this contributed to the failure.

University Hospitals also says an alarm system was turned off on a storage tank should have alerted staff to changes in the temperature on March 4.

It says it's unlikely any of the 4,000 eggs and embryos are viable.

The hospital system's chief executive said that they failed the clinic's patients and apologized.

___

11:30 a.m.

An Ohio fertility clinic says an alarm system was turned off on a storage tank that malfunctioned in early March and ruined more than 4,000 eggs and embryos.

A letter sent to patients and obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday says University Hospitals in suburban Cleveland doesn't know who shut off the alarm or why it happened.

The hospital says the alarm should have alerted staff to changes in the storage tank's temperature on March 4.

The letter also says the number of eggs and embryos in the failed tank was double than what it first thought. The hospital says it's unlikely any of the 4,000 eggs and embryos are viable.

A message seeking comment was left with the hospital.