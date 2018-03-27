The Latest: No charges in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Latest on the fatal police shooting of a black man in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Louisiana's attorney general has ruled out criminal charges against two white Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man whose death fueled widespread protests.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement Tuesday comes nearly 11 months after the Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges in Alton Sterling's July 2016 death.

Officer Blane Salamoni shot and killed Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store where the 37-year-old black man was selling homemade CDs. Officer Howie Lake II helped wrestle Sterling to the ground, but Lake didn't fire his gun.

Two cellphone videos of the shooting quickly spread on social media, leading to nightly protests during which nearly 200 people were arrested. The officers' body cameras and a store surveillance camera also recorded the encounter.

___

10:05 p.m.

Lawyers say Louisiana's attorney general is set to meet with relatives of a black man who was shot and killed in 2016 by a white police officer and inform them whether his office will charge either of the two officers involved in the struggle.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's spokeswoman declined comment on the planned meeting Tuesday morning, saying only that it will have an update at a news conference Tuesday on the investigation into the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling.

However, attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Brandon DeCuir, who represent Alton Sterling's five children, say Landry is to meet beforehand Tuesday morning with relatives of the slain main.