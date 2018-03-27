The Latest: Vermont House begins debate on gun bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Latest on the debate by the Vermont House of Representatives in a gun control bill. (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Lawmakers in the Vermont House have begun debating whether to give final approval to legislation that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks, checks and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as "bump stocks."

Scores of gun rights advocates, many wear hunter orange, watched the from the House gallery.

The measure being debated Tuesday was given preliminary approval last week. The debate is beginning with discussion of amendments to the bill given preliminary approval.

Any legislation given final approval would have to be reconciled with a version that passed the Senate.

Separately, lawmakers are expected to give final approval this week to legislation that would make it easier to take guns from suicidal people and perpetrators of domestic violence.

_____

11:02 a.m.

Scores of hunter-orange wearing gun control opponents are packing the Vermont Statehouse as the House prepares to debate gun restrictions.

The House is set to debate Tuesday afternoon a measure that was given preliminary approval last week that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as "bump stocks." If approved, the measure would have to be reconciled with the version that passed the Senate.

The opponents include a number of Vermont police officers who have banded together in a group called Vermont Law Enforcement Officers Against Gun Control.