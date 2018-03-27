Trump attending dinner organized by super PAC
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is attending a dinner Tuesday night in Virginia organized by a super PAC.
Brian O. Walsh is the president of America First Action. He says the group is "extremely
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the event will be held at a private residence in Virginia.
Both stressed the event is not a fundraiser and declined to provide additional details.
Trump ran his campaign promising to "drain the swamp" of Washington influence.
He frequently railed against super PACs, called them a "disaster waiting to happen" and saying they should be shut down.
The dinner will be Trump's second with members of the group this month.