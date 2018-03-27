Turkey denies arrested Greek soldiers provisional release

ANKARA, Turkey — A Turkish court has again ruled against the release from jail of two Greek soldiers who strayed across the border and are accused of illegal entry into a military zone and espionage.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the court in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, ruled Tuesday there was sufficient evidence against the two and that they might flee if granted bail.

The soldiers — a lieutenant and a sergeant — were arrested in Edirne earlier this month. Greece says they accidently crossed into Turkey due to bad weather while on a patrol against migrant smuggling.

The arrests have further strained relations between the two NATO allies who have longstanding disputes over maritime boundaries and commercial rights.