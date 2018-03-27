US home prices post 6.2 per cent annual gain in January
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices posted another big gain in January, pushed higher by a shortage of homes for sale.
Standard & Poor's says its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index climbed 6.2
The price of houses is easily outpacing wage growth and inflation.
Prices rose 12.9
Homes for sale are scarce. It would take just 3.4 months to snap up the supply of available homes at the current sales rate, down from an average since 2000 of 6 months.