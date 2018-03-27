US stocks edge higher adding to big prior-day gains
U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Tuesday, adding to big gains from a day earlier. Gains by technology and energy companies outweighed losses in health care and industrial stocks. Investors had their eye on the latest company earnings and deal news.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3
The indexes were adding to big gains Monday, when investors grew increasingly confident that a trade war between the U.S. and China could be averted.
TECH LOVE: Technology companies, which were big decliners last week and led Monday's market rally, continued to climb Tuesday. Microsoft rose 61 cents, or 0.7
PHARMA DEAL: U.S.-listed shares of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline rose 3.5
GOOD QUARTER: Red Hat shares climbed 3.9
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was little changed at $65.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 15 cents to $69.67.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.83
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 105.73 yen from 105.22 yen on Monday. The euro fell to $1.2384 from $1.2455.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 1.7