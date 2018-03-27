Volunteer constable shoots black motorist in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — The shooting of a black motorist during a traffic stop this weekend has raised questions about South Carolina's training and oversight of volunteer law enforcers known as constables.

Florence police say the constable was riding along with an officer Saturday night when they stopped a driver and the constable wounded the man, who is expected to survive. It's unclear why the constable fired, and the police chief says his officer isn't being investigated.

State Rep. Terry Alexander, a Democrat, says he's heard troubling details that prompted his own inquiry.

The Post and Courier reports constables are appointed by the governor and can carry weapons and make arrests, but they're not trained by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and are not directly overseen by the State Law Enforcement Division.

