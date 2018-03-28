Asian stocks sink, slammed by tech losses
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Asian stock markets were in the red Wednesday as tech stocks extended losses following sell-offs of their U.S. peers overnight. Investors are selling technology-related shares on concern governments might tighten their scrutiny over Facebook after it was revealed that users' data was shared with a consulting firm affiliated with President Donald Trump.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 sank 1.3
BAD DAY FOR TECH: Investors cut their holdings of Asian tech stocks after a series of incidents sent their U.S. peers lower again. One of those cases is a report that authorities will investigate a fatal crash that involved a Tesla electric SUV equipped with a semi-autonomous control system. In Asia, Samsung Electronics Co. fell 2.6
ANALYST VIEWPOINT: "So what spooked markets? Well, it looks like the rearing of the (ugly) Facebook privacy infringement was a convenient excuse to sell-off ahead of the long weekend," Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.
WALL STREET: U.S. stock markets finished sharply lower Tuesday pulled down by Nvidia, Microsoft, Tesla, Twitter, Facebook and other technology companies. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1.7
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 55 cents to $64.71 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract declined 30 cents to settle at $65.25 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 52 cents to $68.94 per barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 105.62 yen from 105.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.2397 from $1.2404.