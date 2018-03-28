Baltimore: Ransomware attack hobbled city's dispatch system

Baltimore officials have confirmed a ransomware attack temporarily hobbled the city's 911 dispatch system over the weekend.

Earlier this week, the mayor's office didn't comment on the specific nature of the hack. But on late Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore's chief information officer announced that "ransomware perpetrators" were behind the cyberattack.

In a statement, Frank Johnson described it as a "limited breach" and his team was able to "successfully isolate the threat and ensure that no harm was done to other servers or systems."

The cyberattack prompted a temporary shutdown of automated dispatching and required the transition of 911 and 311 services to manual mode.

The hacking remains under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear what ransom was demanded.