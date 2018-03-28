Board orders pension cuts, studies Puerto Rico wage increase
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances is demanding cuts to the island's crumbling public pension system and says it will consider raising the minimum wage if certain conditions are met.
The demands were outlined in various letters sent Wednesday to Gov. Ricardo Rossello. He has repeatedly rejected imposing a 10
The board also stated that mandatory vacation and sick leave should be immediately reduced to 14 days a year, and that a Christmas bonus should be made voluntary by 2019 as part of a proposed
Rossello is expected to respond via a televised address.
